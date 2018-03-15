Buxton named among the best places to live in Britain

Buxton has been named as one of the best places to live in Britain.

The town is one of ten locations in the Midlands to feature in The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, to compile the definitive top locations to live.

“Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll make,” said Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor.

“Which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about.

"There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire has been crowned the best place to live in the Midlands.

Other areas in the region named alongside Buxton include: Harborne, Birmingham; Fiskerton-cum-Morton, Nottinghamshire; Lincoln, Lincolnshire; Malverns, Worcestershire; Market Harborough, Leicestershire; Shrewsbury, Shropshire; Stamford, Lincolnshire; and Warwick, Warwickshire.