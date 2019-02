Buxton Mountain Rescue Team along with the Edale Mountain Rescue Team rescued a woman who had slipped and injured her leg.

The teams were called out to Grindsbrook, Kinder Scout at around 12.45 yesterday (Sunday, February 17).

Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue Teams

A lady was crossing the stream when she slipped and injured her leg.

Her leg was splinted and pain relief was given before she was carried on an MR stretcher to an ambulance in Edale.