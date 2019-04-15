Buxton Mountain Rescue Team helps walker who took a fall to the head

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) helped a woman who took a fall to the head while out walking in the Staffordshire Peak District.

The team was called to Luds Church shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday.

A BMRT spokesperson said: "The lady, from the Stoke-on-Trent area, was carried on a stretcher to an awaiting air ambulance and transferred to hospital.

"We would like to thank the Gradbach Scout Camp for the cups of tea, which were accompanied with cheese and biscuits."