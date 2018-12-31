Buxton Mountain Rescue Team called after walked knocked unconscious following fall

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team's busy 2018 continued at the weekend when they were called out to a walker who had been knocked unconscious after a fall.

The team was called out by a family group enjoying a walk around Macclesfield Forest at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

The North West Air Ambulance at the scene. Photo - Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

One of the young members of the group tripped and fell, and was knocked unconscious.

Team members, the North West Air Ambulance and Peak District National Park Volunteer Rangers were all dispatched to the scene.

The casualty regained consciousness and was assessed by an air ambulance paramedic before being flown to hospital by the air ambulance.

This was the mountain rescue team's fourth call-out over the Christmas period, with 2018 being their busiest year ever.

Team members at the scene. Photo - Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

The team is run solely by volunteers, and operates 365 days a year.

Video and pictures courtesy of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.