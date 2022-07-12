Buxton Mountain Rescue aid walker who collapsed in soaring summer heat

The team was called out to Grindsbrook Clough, on the southern edge of Kinder Scout, after a walker collapsed as temperatures soared at around 2.50pm on Monday, July 11. Vehicles were quickly despatched from both Dove Base and Buxton Fire Station, along with backup from the Edale team.

Team spokesperson Darren Hunt said: “On arriving in Edale, team members were shuttled to the Nag’s Head pub, and then continued on foot. Temperatures were now reaching the low 30s and, with no wind, this made for an extremely unpleasant walk up the valley.

"On arriving at the casualty’s location, it was established that the walker had succumbed to the heat and was unable to walk. During the walk-in, a request was sent for assistance from The Air Ambulance Service who landed on the plateau above.”

A member of Buxton Mountain Rescue helped guide the air ambulance to the scene of the incident.

The casualty was assessed, cooled with water, given some glucose gel and placed on the stretcher for a difficult carry up the steep rocky scramble to the helicopter, which flew them down to Edale to be loaded into an awaiting land ambulance.

Darren said: “We’d like to thank all team members for their assistance in some difficult and hot conditions. We’d also like to send our thanks to all the walkers who assisted and cared for the casualty until our arrival.

“We’d further like to highlight the need for caution when heading out during these extremely hot conditions, and the Met Office has now issued an amber weather warning for heat on Sunday.”

The official warning from meteorologists suggests high temperatures across England and Wales into next week, with likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.’’