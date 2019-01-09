Buxton mental health centre scores £200,000 windfall

Buxton’s Grapevine Wellbeing Centre has been awarded a £200,000 grant by the Big Lottery to expand its services.

The charity - which has been running since 2003 - is a recognised Safe Space for anyone struggling with a mental health condition.

It ​provides a number of services including a social and advice drop-in, art and crafts and mindfulness.

The Lottery funding will help the Grapevine to reach out to more people in need and offer more targeted support.

It will enable the centre to employ a new part-time support worker and also pay experts to run new groups and courses.

Project Coordinator Ana Mankiewicz said: “It is fantastic news and something we have worked hard to make happen for the past 18 months.

“The grant is for three years’ funding and will mean we can do more to help local people who experience mental health difficulties.”

The Grapevine, which is based on Buxton’s market place, is open every weekday afternoon from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

People can visit the centre for a chat and a hot drink, to make new friends and get information and advice if they need it.

Ana said: “We plan to open the drop-in at weekends and run a number of new groups and short courses.

“There will also be more projects and activities in the wider community rather than just at our centre.

“A lot of people in Buxton and surrounding areas are experiencing mental health difficulties.

“We want to help them to feel less isolated, make new friends and gain in confidence.”

Trustee Julian Cohen said: “We are about to advertise the new job and are also hoping to strengthen our management group by recruiting a couple of new volunteer trustees.

“If anyone is interested in applying for the new job or becoming a trustee they can contact us by email or phone.”

For more information, email office@grapevinebuxton.org.uk or phone 01298 72965.