Buxton meeting over neighbourhood plan bid

A project to give townsfolk a greater influence over the future of Buxton is moving forward.

Buxton Town Team will hold a meeting next week to push ahead with plans to create a neighbourhood plan for the town.

A neighbourhood plan would contain detailed ideas and proposals about the way in which the planned growth in the High Peak Borough Council Local Plan should take place.

Richard Silson, from the town team, said: “The proposals in the neighbourhood plan have to reflect the broad policies of the High Peak Local Plan and, if successfully completed, will become part of that plan.

“This gives the neighbourhood plan a strong influence on the way that the town evolves over the next ten to 15 years.”

In the absence of a town council, a neighbourhood forum of at least 21 representatives from across the town’s communities and businesses is required to take on responsibility for delivering the plan.

An open meeting will be held at the Sun Inn on Tuesday November 13, at 7.30pm.

Richard added: “Anyone who lives or works in the town and would like to get involved is welcome to come to this meeting.”

For more information, email buxtonndp@gmail.com.