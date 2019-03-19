Buxton man running a marathon every month during 2019 in memory of pal who took his own life

A runner is undertaking a marathon a month during 2019 raising awareness of mental health issues and in memory of a friend who took his own life.

Jamie Layton, 25, lost friend Duncan Kirkup, 21, three years ago while they were both studying accountancy at university.

Accountant Jamie told how Duncan was suffering from anxiety due to the pressure of university to the point where he looked like ‘the lights were not switched on anymore’.

He revealed how Duncan committed suicide a week after opening up a little about what he was experiencing.

Jamie said: “It was dreadful - such huge shock when you’re with someone every day then they’re suddenly gone. It was just really bizarre.

“My own anxiety got ridiculous after that - I couldn’t sleep because I was so worried about missing this in somebody else.”

Jamie, who has suffered with anxiety for ‘as long as he can remember’, told how there had ‘always been this constant feeling in the pit of my stomach that something is wrong’.

In a fundraising page for his marathon challenge he wrote (SIC): “When I was younger, I thought it was just normal, that everyone felt it.

“But as I’ve got older, it became clear that I shouldn’t feel like this and it was in fact mad anxiety.”

He wrote how pal Duncan’s death triggered something that made him ‘lose control’ until matters came to a head and he decided to end his own life.

After ‘talking himself out of’ the suicide plan Jamie finally opened up to family and friends and sought help from medical professionals.

He wrote: “This was a turning point for me. This wasn’t a life. For the first time, I let people in to my struggle (which was the best decision I ever made)”

Since January Jamie has run the Gloucester and Cambridge marathons and is running the Manchester and Liverpool marathons in April and May.

He plans to fit two marathons into one of the months to make up for one he missed in February following a knee injury.

He is fundraising for charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide. To make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/james-layton3.