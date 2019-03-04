Buxton man jailed for string of shoplifting offences in town

A Buxton man has been jailed after admitting a string of thefts in the town.

Steven Wood, of Fairfield Road, admitted three theft offences at WHSmith and Iceland between February 4 and February 13 - for which he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

He committed these crimes while serving a suspended sentence for previous offences.

A 12-week sentence was activated as a result of his new offending and he must also serve a further 10 weeks.

In total he was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison.

PC Alex Clarke, who helped investigate the offences, said: "We welcome the decision taken by the court in jailing Steven Wood.

"It was hoped that the suspended sentence would help deter his behaviour and officers have worked hard, along with other agencies, to provide support to him.

"Unfortunately this has not happened and the court has been forced to activate the suspended sentence."