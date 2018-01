A man has been sentenced for burglary and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Ben Reddy was jailed for 10 months for burgling a home in Dale Road, Buxton, last December and three months, to be served concurrently, for the drug crime.

The 30-year-old, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court earlier this week.