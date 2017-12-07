Buxton Lions want lifesaving defibrillators placed outside

A rallying call has been issued for more life-saving defibrillators to made available for community use, so people can find them in times of crisis.

This is the second part of the Buxton and District Lions Club’s centennial community legacy project - marking 100 years since the first club was set up in America with the aim of giving back to the community.

Last month the group set its sights on raising £12,000 to kit out new first responders; now they are looking at saving lives in Buxton town centre.

David Brindley, from Buxton Lions, said: “If someone is having a cardiac arrest every second really does count, and what is the point of having a lifesaving defibrillator locked up inside a shop or office?

“These things need to be on outside walls which can be accessible to members of the public all the time.”

The Lions are now working with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to get more defibrillators registered, so when a 999 call is placed the control room can direct people to their nearest machine.

Club members also discovered that there are only four public access defibrillators in Buxton.

An EMAS spokesman said: “When someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest, prompt action by anyone nearby offers their only chance of survival.

“An immediate 999 call for an ambulance and starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately are essential.

“Most people who survive will have needed a shock from a defibrillator to correct a chaotic heart rhythm.”

About the Lions campaign

The Lions wants businesses and other venues which have a defibrillator inside their premises to get in contact. The group is offering to pay for the cost of installing it on an outside wall, which is around £400.

David said: “There needs to be more defibrillators that people can access, and rather than fundraising to have it moved we will do it for you, because we all believe the vital work they do makes them priceless.”

Email secretary@buxtonlions.com for more information.