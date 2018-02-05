Buxton & Leek College students restore classic vehicle

Learners on Buxton & Leek College’s motor vehicle course faced an uphill challenge as they gave a classic Land-Rover a makeover.

Among its faults were broken and snapped head bolts in the engine and the students tackled retro power steering, unlike anything they had seen before. The learners also set about removing the body from a very rotten chassis, repairing and respraying it.

Katy and Andy Wayne, who are funding the project, are delighted with the transformation. Katy, who works at the college, said: “The Land Rover has sentimental value to us, as it was my first car. We’re made up to see it saved from the scrapyard and given a new lease of life after being restored to its former glory.”