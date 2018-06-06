Buxton Guides donate £851 to Helen’s Trust

Big-hearted Guides have run up hundreds of pounds for a charity which enables terminally ill people to be cared for in their own homes.

Members of 6th Buxton (Methodist) Guides took part in the 3k Helen’s Trust run at Chatsworth and raised £851 through sponsorship.

They presented the proceeds to Stefan Andrejczuk, chief executive officer, of the trust which is based in Bakewell.

Helen’s Trust also offers night shifts and day sits so family members, who are often the main carers, can get a few hours’ respite.