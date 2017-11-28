Buxton graduates praised for academic success

Graduates have been praised for their academic achievements before friends and family at a grand ceremony in a Buxton landmark.

The University of Derby and Buxton and Leek College students joined together for the annual graduation ceremony at the Devonshire Dome.

Laura Hyland with Len Tidsley, Buxton & Leek College Principal

Those at the daytime event included higher education graduates from Buxton and Leek College, from a number of different courses including BA Hons education, foundation degree children and young people’s services and foundation degree in creative art and design practice.

Just under 300 students were there to collect their graduation certificates with an audience of more than 600 friends, family and staff.

Among the distinguished guests were chancellor of the University of Derby, the Duke of Devonshire and William Tucker, Lord Lieutenant for the County of Derbyshire.

Actor Brian Blessed was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Derby and four students from Buxton and Leek College were singled out for prizes due to their outstanding work.

Anne-Lise Fraser, curriculum leader in visual and performing arts, said: “We had a really great day celebrating the achievement of our students. We are very proud to have worked with them and to see these talented individuals collect their awards. Huge congratulations to them all.”

Among celebrated graduates was Laura Hyland, who received an award of excellence for her foundation degree in art and design practice.