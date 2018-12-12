Buxton Freemasons raise £2250 from members for seven worthy causes

Caring for the community and raising money for charitable causes is an important aspect of freemasonry.

To this end, Buxton Freemasons of the Phoenix Lodge of St Ann, have raised a total of £2250 from members, with the money being divided between the following worthy causes: The Hardship Fund, Derbyshire Cross Roads, Buxton Mountain Rescue, Buxton Samaritans, Burbage Brass Band, Fairfield Brass Band amd Dove Holes Brass Band.

The cheques were presented at the town’s Masonic Hall by the Worshipful Master of the Lodge, John Dakin. He has been a member for 51 years and, this year, is

the 150th Master.