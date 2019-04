Firefighters in Buxton have tackled a rubbish fire in the open in Buxton which was "well alight".

The fire happened at 10.18pm yesterday, April 11, on Granby Road, and was about nine square meters of burning rubbish.

A fire service spokesman said: "Buxton Red were called to a fire in the open on Granby Road, Fairfield, Buxton.

"On scene a large amount of rubbish measuring three meters by three meters was well alight.

"Crews used water back packs and beaters to extinguish the fire."