Buxton firefighters tackled a combine harvester fire.

Two crews from Buxton and one from Ashbourne received a call at around 12:55pm today (Monday, August 26).

They arrived at the scene of the fire on Green Lane, Middleton-by-Youlgrave, and used hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

