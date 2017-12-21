Buxton drop-in event to discuss £7m water pipe improvements

A drop-in session is to be held in Buxton to update residents on the next stage of a £7 million investment in new water pipes for the area.

Work by Severn Trent to upgrade around 30 miles of pipes started last month at the junctions of Heath Grove and Sherwood Road.

The company is due to start the next part of its work around Victoria Park Road and Milnbank Avenue in January, and is keen to give local people the chance to have their say.

Mike Holder, programme engineer from Severn Trent, said: “We’re investing a lot of money in Buxton to make sure that everyone in the town has a water supply they can rely on for years to come.

“The older pipes get, the more unreliable they are – so this investment will make sure that you can have a shower or make a cup of tea whenever you want to.”

“It’s important that the people in Buxton understand what we’re doing, and what benefits it will bring to the area,” he added.

"So we’re holding a public exhibition to talk all about the work we’ve started, the next stages of work, as well as work that’s due to start in the Spring.”

A drop-in event will be held in the community room at the Fairfield Adult Education Building, St Nicholas Hall, on Victoria Park Road on Wednesday January 10, between 3pm and 7pm, when members of the project team will be available to answer questions and address any concerns people may have about the work.

For more information about the work in Buxton, visit stw.works.