Buxton Drama League panto a knight to remember

There is still time to catch the last three performances of Buxton Drama League’s hilarious new pantomime.

Returning to the Burbage Institute, Knight Fever tells the tale of King Arthur.

It features the drama company’s unique brand of panto spirit, with knockabout comedy, larger-than-life characters, plus song and dance for all the family.

Director Jayne Marling said: “Everyone’s having a ball putting together this very funny show. We have a new musical director in Fred Rolland who’s injecting a bit of rock ‘n’ roll into the music, as well as an experienced group of leading actors and a large and energetic young chorus.”

The panto follows plucky young stable boy Justin (Matthew Bowers) and Lester the Jester (Peter Stubbington) on a quest to become knights, but first they have to prove their bravery.

The evil Black Knight (Robbie Carnegie) and his magical sidekick Chardonnay le Fay (Emma Taylor) kidnap the Princess Anna (Ellie Craufurd-Stuart). Can the heroes - aided by Dame Doris Dumpling, played by Dick Silson - defeat monsters and save the Princess to gain a place at the Round Table?

Knight Fever runs at the Burbage Institute, on Nursery Lane, Buxton on Friday February 9 at 7.30pm and Saturday February 10 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Burbage News and Clowes the Chemist, or on the door.