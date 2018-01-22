Buxton donates 4,000 pairs of glasses to aid Africans in poverty

Customers at a Buxton opticians have donated more than 4,000 old and unused glasses as part of a charity campaign to help people in Africa to see more clearly.

Founded in 1985, Vision Aid Overseas has been helping some of the poorest people in the world to see properly for more than 30 years.

The charity’s mission is to enable people living in poverty to access affordable glasses and eyecare.

All the collected glasses are recycled and the money made is used to help provide optical services in developing countries.

Working with Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at Specsavers Buxton have shown their generosity by bringing a record number of old glasses to the store for donation over the past year.

Store director Tom Rhodes said: “The campaign this year has been a massive success thanks to our very kind and generous customers bringing in their old glasses.

“Every single one will make a difference.

“In a country where opticians’ services are readily available, such as the UK, it is easy to take our vision for granted.

“In poorer parts of the world where people don’t have access to eyecare services, these donations and Vision Aid Overseas can make a significant impact on people’s lives.’

VAO has been Specsavers international eyecare charity since 2008.