Buxton dog lover overjoyed at giant pooch’s Crufts first place

A Buxton dog lover is overjoyed after his cuddly canine pet won first place in Crufts this year.

Jason Mycock’s Newfoundland dog Roscoe won first place in the Good Citizen category for the third year in a row.

Roscoe won first place in the Good Citizen category for the third year in a row.

The big friendly giant - who weighs in at nearly nine-and-a-half stones - also won a third place in the veteran class for the third consecutive year.

Jason, 47, told how judges at this year’s show described his powerful nine-year-old pooch - who stands almost a metre tall on all fours - as ‘a great mover for his maturity’.

She wrote about Roscoe: “Another boy so full of type - good proportions throughout.”

Father-of-two Jason, who works at Chapel-en-le-Frith brake linings firm Ferodo, said the win was ‘quite an achievement considering Roscoe’s age’.

He said: “He’s such a great pet - he weighs over nine stone but he’s like a lap dog. He’s so lovable.

“As soon as we get to a show you can see the excitement in him.

In Crufts only dogs which show exceptional obedience will pass the judges’ strict standards.

When Newfoundlands are walked on at Crufts they are stood on all fours rather than sat down - so the judges can see their shoulders prominently.

Jason said: “Roscoe just knows he has to stand up now - although this year he did move his back legs just as the judge came along.”

Jason, who enjoys Crufts with his wife Tracy, 49, as a way ‘of meeting other people’ and ‘doing something together’, told how Roscoe now qualified for Crufts automatically for life.

He said: “We’ll keep entering Roscoe as long as he still enjoys it.”