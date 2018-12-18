Buxton couple toast 60 years of happy marriage

A diamond duo who ran a post office for 23 years say the secret of their marriage is spending time together.

Buxton couple Roy and Phyllis Goldstraw started dating after meeting at a motocross race in 1954.

The pair were married on a ‘gloomy but fair day’ at St Edwards Church in Leek on December 13, 1958.

After their wedding reception at nearby Rudyard Memorial Hall, the pair had a week-long honeymoon in London - their first trip to the capital.

Their first home was a cottage they rented from Roy’s grandmother for seven years before moving back to his native Buxton.

The great grandparents of two - now both retired - took on the post office in 1972, with Roy as sub-postmaster and Phyllis running the shop.

Talking about living and working so closely together, Roy said: “It was very good - we’ve had a good life together - we’ve been together all the time.

“We worked together for 23 years in the post office and are now 23 years retired together.”

Roy, 84, who lives with Phyllis, 83, on Buxton’s White Knowle Park, puts the secret of their successful marriage down to ‘being content with one another’.

He said: “We’ve enjoyed socialising with other people and doing things together all the time - we’ve always tried to work the big things out in life together.”

In their retirement Phyllis enjoys gardening while Roy keeps up with the horse racing - visiting Uttoxeter and Weatherby when he can.

They have two children Wendy, 58, and Stephen, 54, two grandchildren Daniel, 30, and Thomas, 27, and great-grandchildren Alby, 3, and Luca, five weeks.

They marked their diamond wedding anniversary with a meal at Buxton’s Old Hall Hotel and a lunch at the Lee Wood Hotel.