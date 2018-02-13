Buxton Community School pupils learn about Army cadet force

Students at Buxton Community School learned all about the exciting opportunities afforded by the Army cadet force when adult volunteers gave three presentations.

The Derbyshire force is currently trying to attract more cadets and adult instructors for detachments in the county.

Adult volunteers from Buxton, Bakewell and Chapel-en-le-Frith gave presentations to year 7, 8 and 9 students, highlighting the benefits of joining the ACF.

Mr Holman, director of progress for year 7, said he hoped that lots of pupils would join the volunteer youth organisation.