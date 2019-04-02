Buxton Comic Con returns this weekend with spellbinding line-up

The Devonshire Dome will turn into world of fantasies this Sunday, as Buxton Comic Convention returns with a supercharged line-up.

Visitors to UNICON, on April 7, can marvel at replica displays including Dr Who’s Tardis, the Iron Throne of Westeros, Star Wars sets, the A-Team van, and an all-new Harry Potter area.

Organiser Steven Howard said: “As always, we hope we have something for everyone and we can make it a fun day for everyone.”

Children can take part in magic slime potion classes, enjoy the outdoor owl display. Also new this year is a Gaming Zone with virtual reality and multiplayer games free to play.

A firm favourite is the costume competition, with prizes for children and adults.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities with cosplayers such as Batman, Bumblebee, the Ghostbusters and Pokemon, and stalls selling memorabilia and collectables.

The guest list include Q&A sessions with actors from Dr Who, Star Wars, James Bond, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Beasts, Game of Thrones, as well as CBeebies stars Numbertaker and Nev the Bear.

Tickets for early entry at 10am can be bought from www.skiddle.com/e/13375510, including a new family ticket. General admission is from 11am. All under-fives go free.

For more information, see fb.com/buxtoncomiccon.