Buxton Cinema is blockbuster hit as ticket sales soar

More than 11,000 people have watched a film at the new Buxton Cinema since it opened in mid December.

A £120,000 transformation has turned the Pavilion Arts Centre into a 360-seater cinema venue which is screening the latest blockbuster films has proved a hit with residents and tourists alike.

Since it opened its doors on December 14 more than 11,000 tickets have been sold and 2,000 of them have been children’s tickets.

Paul Kerryson, Executive Director of Buxton Opera House which owns the arts centre, said: “Buxton Cinema has opened to a hugely positive response and the Opera House is thrilled with the smooth opening of this new venture.”

New data revealed to The Advertiser shows the top post code are for tickets was SK making up 90 per cent of ticket sales but in the seven weeks it has been open the cinema has attracted film-goers from 68 different postcode regions.

The most popular films so far have been Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Paddington 2.

Paul said: “We are showing the latest film screenings to appeal to all tastes from Star Wars to Oscar nominated Darkest Hour.

“Although the Pavilion Arts Centre is not a purpose built cinema, we are endeavouring to make the ambience and audience experience even better and always welcome feedback from our valued customers and we have high hopes for the future as more people hear about their new cinema.

“Buxton cinema is set in the beautiful surroundings of the Pavilion Gardens with plenty of restaurants and parking space nearby, so always check the website for the latest film news and make a regular date with us.”

Prior to the opening the arts centre updated its internet systems and the work has been worth while as 68 per cent of customers have been buying tickets online.

For a full list of screenings visit click here