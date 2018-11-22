Buxton Christmas lights switch-on - all you need to know

The countdown to Christmas will officially begin in Buxton tomorrow (Friday) when the town's festive lights are switched on.

Here's everything you need to know:

Last year's Buxton lights switch-on with Mayor Matt Stone, James Holmes and Bill Weston MBE

* The switch-on event is taking place at the Pavilion Gardens

* The fun will get underway with a Grand Bazaar in the Octagon Hall starting at 2pm.

* The Grand Bazaar will feature more than 40 stalls selling a selection of seasonal food and drink, Christmas gifts and decorations, and handcrafted jewellery and crafts.

* Santa's Grotto and a face painter will be in the Pavilion Cafe

* The miniature train will be lit up and running

* Entertainment gets underway at 5pm, with musical entertainment set to include Buxton Studio Choir, a saxophone quartet and Fairfield Band

* Panto star Gabrielle Green from CBBC's Wolfblood will switch on the lights at 6.30pm, with other special guests including Mayor Cllr Linda Grooby and Bill Weston MBE

* Hot festive food and drink will be served both indoors and outdoors on the promenade

* Late-night shopping is taking place at the Pavilion Gift Boutique and the Gallery in the Gardens

* Buxton Lions will be collecting for their charities throughout the night

* The event is running until 8pm