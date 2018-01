An emergency call was made to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue after a Buxton chimney caught fire.

At just before 7.20pm yesterday, Saturday, January 13 a crew from Buxton station went to Bakewell Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Service said: “We have attended a chimney fire at a property on Bakewell Road, Buxton.

“The crew used special chimney gear and rods to tackle the fire and crews also fitted a smoke alarm to the dwelling.”