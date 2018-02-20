Buxton charity ball raises £180k for hospices

A ball to help hospice charities in Derbyshire has raised a staggering £180,000 in just one night.

The #ChallengeDerbyshire fundraiser which was held in the Devonshire Dome earlier in the month raised thousands of pounds for Ashgate Hospicecare, Blythe House Hospice and Helen’s Trust.

David Hopkins, CEO of M Markovitz Ltd and co-founder of #ChallengeDerbyshire said on the night: “Since its inception less than three years ago we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from so many local businesses. All three of our charities receiving barely 30 per cent of the funds they need from government, it is essential that as local business owners and employers we play our part in helping to bridge that shortfall.

“We should all be very proud that as Business Club members we have always, and pledge to always, cover the administration costs and expenses of running #ChallengeDerbyshire, meaning that every penny of every pound donated to our cause goes directly to providing end of life care by our three amazing charities.”

The event was attended by nearly 400 guests and with the £180,000 raised it has taken the total so far to more than £500,000.

Co-founder Esther Preston said: “#ChallengeDerbyshire is giving local people the choice to die at home, free from pain, with dignity and respect. Please help us be there for every family when they need us.”