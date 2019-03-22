Buxton ‘centre of the universe’ says star Lewis Capaldi

UK chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi has named Buxton ‘the centre of the universe’ during an interview about his number one single ‘Someone You Loved’.

The song’s video was filmed in Buxton - featuring scenes shot at Dove Holes railway station and on the Slopes.

The emotional video captures the poignant moment when a widower played by Dr Who’s Peter Capaldi meets the mother of a young family who has received his late wife’s heart through a transplant.

In an interview about the song for NME Capaldi tells how the video was shot ‘over two days in Buxton - centre of the universe’.

The video’s producer Dom Murgia - who grew up in Buxton and still owns a house in the town - told how scenes were shot in his own back garden and three houses belonging to friends and family.

Dom, who often returns to his hometown from London for the weekend, told how the crew had been given just a few days to produce a video for the song on a low budget.

He said: “I thought ‘the only way I can do it is going back to Buxton because I know where all the locations are’.

“So I roped in a load of family and friends and there you are.

“We have to get permits to film but it would have taken too long to get them in London - but High Peak Borough Council were happy to give us permission.”

The video’s opening and closing scenes show actor Capaldi on the platform at Doves Holes station with snowcapped hills and the scrapyard in the background.

Dove Holes was famously voted the ugliest village in England 20 years ago - something which Dom believes in a ‘real shame’.

He said: “That put a real cloud over the village but it looked great on camera.

“We were going to shoot at Buxton Railway Station but the guys loved Dove Holes so we got a permit.”

Former Harpur Hill and Buxton College pupil, who agreed Buxton was ‘centre of the universe mate’ said he hoped to do some more filming in the town and ‘bring some life back to the place’.

The father-of-one - who owns a production company called Happy Means Content - is urging anyone who wants to do some filming in Buxton to get on touch with him by emailing dom@happymeanscontent.com.

