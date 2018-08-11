Buxton businesses pledge to help keep town tidy

Volunteers have launched a new campaign with Buxton businesses to try and keep litter off the town’s streets.

Shopkeepers and organisations have made a pledge with Buxton Town Team to join the Buxton’s Too Lovely To Litter scheme and keep the areas around their premises clean and litter-free.

The project is being led by B&B owner Karen Beresford, who has organised regular litter-picking groups around the area over the past few years.

She said: “I’ve always been appalled by litter so, instead of moaning about it, I decided to do something.”

With the support of fellow town team members, she spends two hours on the first Wednesday of each month patrolling and clearing local litter hotspots, including Dukes Drive, Ashwood Park, the station area and Cote Heath Park.

The new campaign is Karen’s latest bid to get more people involved.

She said: “Some of the supermarket car parks are a real mess.

“If all the businesses just looked after their own little area, it would make a big difference to the town overall.

“Some businesses already do their bit – like Scrivener’s, who not only pick up the rubbish but also pretty up their patch with window boxes and planters.

“We’d like to see Buxton town centre litter-free and, ultimately, we’d like all local businesses and organisations to be involved.

“If the town looks clean and appealing it’s likely to attract more people – and that’s good for everyone.”

To get involved, email Karen Beresford at stoop.farm@btinternet.com.