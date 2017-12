Young footballers are sporting a new kit thanks to the support of a new sponsor.

Under eights team ‘Buxton Bulls’ have taken their first season in the Buxton League by storm and are so far unbeaten.

Now with support from Tarmac Tunstead they have new training tops, hoodies, balls, polo shirts, corner posts and equipment.

Co-manager Paul Mantle said: “Tarmac’s support has made a real difference and will hopefully spur the team on to more success.”