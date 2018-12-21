Plans for new eatery in Buxton revealed

Plans have been submitted for a new eatery at The Springs Shopping Centre in Buxton - at the site of outdoor retailer Trespass.

The retailer’s lease on the unit was due to expire last month and new plans for a cafe or restaurant have been submitted for both the ground and first floors at the site.

If approved by planners the restaurant business would be open Sunday to Wednesday from 9am-11pm and Thursday to Saturday from 9am to midnight.

It is set to take up the town centre location next year if plans are approved.

The Springs Shopping Centre manager Carlon Stewart said: “We are very excited to welcome this new addition to the range of retailers currently in the mall.

“We are always striving to give customers a fantastic shopping experience and we’re confident this new offering will only enhance the experience of our customers when visiting The Springs.

“We hope customers will visit for the opening of the new store and we’ll be announcing more detailed plans of when the opening will take place in the following months.”

To see the plans, visit planning.highpeak.gov.uk.