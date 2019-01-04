Jobs boost as new industrial units approved at Buxton business park

New jobs are set to be unlocked at a business park in Buxton after council planners approved the construction of 11 industrial units.

The development will consist of two terraces of portal framed units on grassland at Harpur Hill Business Park, opposite Buxton & Leek College’s Skillsbase Centre and close to the Swains go-kart track.

It is expected to provide 800 square metres of new industrial floor space and generate approximately 22 full-time jobs.

Plans submitted on behalf of applicant Mark Beattie said the units would deliberately be positioned to one side, to enable free vehicle movement and parking.

High Peak Borough Council officers approved the plans with conditions earlier this week using delegated powers.

A council report stated: “The site is located within the wider Harpur Hill Business Park area which is a former landfill site which has been redeveloped for industrial and employment uses, including Buxton & Leek College and the Health and Safety Executive.

“The proposed development is away from any potentially sensitive neighbouring uses which would cause amenity issues.”

The report revealed 42 parking spaces would be provided - ten more than were required under local plan policy - and that the site would be protected by 2.4m-high security fencing in line with neighbouring sites.

One objection was received to the scheme, raising concerns over the unclassified access road to the business park, and adding: “Modern HGVs have to mount the kerbs on Grinlow Road in order to pass one another, or alternatively smash into legally parked vehicles.

“The road network in Harpur Hill is inadequate for current traffic, never mind any new developments.”

However Derbyshire County Council’s highways department did not raise any objections, saying it considered it “unlikely” the development would impact on the public highway.