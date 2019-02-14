Historic Buxton store named Britain’s Best Family Business

A Buxton homeware shop which has been running for more than 150 years has been recognised as Britain’s Best Family Business at the annual Housewares Innovation Awards 2019.

Hargreaves & Son Limited - also a finalist for Britain’s Best Cookshop and Britain’s Best Window Display - was chosen for its traditional customer service, product range and shopping experience.

The historic Buxton business - which was established in 1865 and started out dealing in fine China, crystal and glass - was originally located on Eagle Parade but is now on Spring Gardens.

A spokesman said: “Hargreaves & Son Ltd is a cherished part of many Buxton families and visitors alike.

“It’s wonderful that the first time the award has ever been given it comes to Buxton - given the current negativity about the future of Britain’s High Street.

“It’s shops like Hargreaves that are bucking the trend and fighting back, delivering a service that while traditional keep driving forward to meet the needs of today’s discerning customer.”

Hargreaves sells homewares and gifts and also features a cookshop and a tearoom.

The spokesman said: “Hargreaves & Son Ltd has something to tempt and delight everyone.

“Support the High Street and shop local, visit Hargreaves and Son Ltd and see how over 150 years’ experience makes a shopping experience you’ll love.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Alison Farrell, of Housewares Magazine, said: “While working on the awards I’ve been amazed by the innovation and the creativity of the retailers within the sector and the passion that you all hold for all things housewares.”