High Peak expansion for dental practice

A North West dental practice has secured a seven-figure funding package to expand into the High Peak.

High Street Smiles Ltd, an established practice in Warrington, has announced the acquisition of Chapel Dental Care in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Divesh Singh, Principal Dental Surgeon and owner of High Street Smiles, and Mike Scott, Relationship Manager at Yorkshire Bank. Photo contributed.

The firm’s growth plans have been realised thanks to financial support from Yorkshire Bank, which has also helped fund investment in the newly-acquired Chapel practice.

Divesh Singh, Principal Dental Surgeon and owner of High Street Smiles, said: “Since acquiring Chapel Dental Care we have taken on 1,000 new NHS patients and improved the facilities with the construction of a new dental implant centre, which includes a new CT scanner.

“The loan from Yorkshire Bank has been crucial in helping me expand my business and make this investment in the community.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way Yorkshire Bank have worked with me to put together this package and I feel like we have established a great partnership for the future.”

High Street Smiles offers a full range of NHS treatments as well as private dental care, including orthodontic treatments and teeth whitening.

The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a dedicated and highly qualified team to give customers a fantastic customer experience in a fun and friendly environment.

Mike Scott, Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking at Yorkshire Bank, said: “High Street Smiles is a highly successful local business with a reputation for delivering outstanding dental services to the local community.

“This entrepreneurial business is now embarking on its next stage of growth and we are delighted to be providing them with the funding that will allow them to make this important acquisition.”