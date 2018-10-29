Global chemicals manufacturer acquires High Peak company for undisclosed sum

International chemicals manufacturer Christeyns has acquired Whaley Bridge-based Clover Chemicals Ltd.

The purchase of Clover, which manufactures a range of over 200 cleaning products, for an undisclosed sum is a move by Christeyns to strengthen its position in the professional cleaning and hygiene sector.

With a consolidated total turnover in excess of 350m euros, the Christeyns group employs around 900 people in factories and sales offices across 30 countries.

Alain Bostoen, Christeyns CEO, said: “The people, expertise and quality of products produced by Clover make them a perfect fit for our business and we look forward to growing together with them.”

Clover, which has a turnover of £8.5m and employs around 80 people, will continue to operate from its High Peak site, working alongside Christeyns to strengthen and grow the business.

Des Eustace, managing director of Clover, added: “Christeyns’ core values of family, expertise, passion and continuous improvement are an ideal fit for the future of the Clover business and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead as part of this deeply committed organisation.”