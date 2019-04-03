Euro Garages is looking for forecourt staff to work at outlets like KFC and Subway

Garage forecourt services provider is looking for staff to work in outlets like KFC, Subway and Greggs on its various forecourts.

The company is looking for staff, including an assistant manager, for aSubway outlet and a supervisor for a Greggs outlet at it's Chesterfield forecourts, a shift supervisor and a Barista for the Starbucks outlet at one of its Derby, customer services assistants to work at forecourts in Derby, Alfreton and Sheffield, and a retail store manager and retail assistant at it's Alfreton forecourt.

