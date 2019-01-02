Derbyshire business chief’s ‘weekend retreat’ raises £501

Members of MOTUS, A Derbyshire based networking group for Women Entrepreneurs, are on target for success in 2019 after attending their first Business and Wellbeing Retreat.

The group came together for a weekend of business planning workshops, healthy food and some pampering at Littonfields Barn in Buxton. The Retreat left members feeling refreshed and motivated and ready to take their businesses to the next level.

Founder of the MOTUS Women Entrepreneurs Network, Amanda McConnell, said: “Running your own business is extremely rewarding but when you’re busy working in it, doing what we love and ensuring our clients are happy, there’s sometimes very little time left to spend working on it, exploring new ideas, collaborations and planning for the coming months and years.

“So I organised and ran the Retreat to give MOTUS members an opportunity to get together away from work, to share best practise, learn from each other and spend time ON their own businesses.

Bridget Weston, owner of Littonfields Barn said: “As a member of MOTUS, I was really excited to be asked to host their first Business and Wellbeing Retreat.

“It was a fabulous weekend and being able to share my future plans for Littonfields with like-minded women in business and gaining input from a group I know, like and trust was invaluable.”

During the weekend, the group raised money for their chosen charity, The Elm Foundation- formerly known as the Derbyshire Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Service.

This donation was added to the funds already raised at a pre-loved clothes sale held on November 7 at the Tickled Trout in

Barlow.

Amanda added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been involved in helping us raise £501 that we were delighted to hand over to Jennifer Calverley, CEO of the Elm Foundation, at a recent MoTEAvation Monday Meet Up event held at Hardwick Hall.

“We’re thrilled that it’s going to be used to purchase outdoor play equipment for one of their refuges.”

For more information about the MOTUS Women Entrepreneurs Network, please visit https://motus.org.uk/