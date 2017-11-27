Buxton studies add up to a dream career for Jake

Buxton & Leek College has helped a Chinley man’s career dreams come true.

After travelling the Americas, Jake Burton, 26, decided it was time to settle down and get a serious job.

He embarked on the accounting and finance (AAT Foundation Certificate) course at Buxton & Leek College in 2016 - and within a year has entered the industry as an account assistant at recruitment specialist Senitor in Wilmslow.

Jake said: “I was looking for a career-based job and thought that now was a good time to settle down and focus on the rest of my life. I’ve always had a passion for numbers so accountancy made sense.

“Before doing the course I would generally do manual or low-skilled work in order to pay for various travels, but now I’m focused on my career. I’d also say I’m more professional.”

Course tutor Clio Leslie Ann said: “The AAT Accounting Qualification is recognised throughout the world and proves to future employers that you have accountancy expertise and skills to turn theory in to practice.

“Jake was an aspiring accountant when he came to us and I’m delighted he’s gained this employment so soon after the course.”

