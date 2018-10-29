Buxton’s Old Hall Hotel honoured for excellence by Visit England

England’s oldest hotel has scooped a top national award for service excellence.

The Old Hall Hotel in Buxton was among 100 recipients across the country - and one of only six in the East Midlands - to receive a Visit England ROSE Award.

The fourth annual ROSE Awards put the spotlight on accommodation providers who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

They recognise the owners, management and employees of establishments that go above and beyond, making customers’ experiences extra special, irrespective of star rating, style or accommodation type.

The ROSE Awards winners were revealed at the Independent Hotel Show in London on October 16.

Visit England Director Patricia Yates said: “From B&Bs in beautiful countryside and glamorous glamping, to boutique hotels to quintessentially English pubs with rooms, a range of outstanding accommodation providers right across the country are being recognised today.

“It is the human touch that these people provide that make visitors’ experiences memorable, ensuring repeat business and helping the industry thrive.”

Celebrating the teams and owners whose efforts surpass expectations, the ROSE Awards’ recipients can advertise their accolade as long as they remain within the Visit England quality scheme.

Nominations follow a quality assessment visit and observations by an assessor, alongside other evidence such as online customer reviews.

The final judging panel also looks for innovation that sets the business apart.

This includes facilities or services offered to make the customer’s stay really special.