Buxton's Lee Wood celebrates Hotel of the Year title

Buxton's Lee Wood Hotel has been crowned Hotel of the Year at national awards ceremony.

The hotel claimed top spot in the medium-sized hotel category at the Best Western Great Britain Annual Members Conference, held in Manchester.

John Millican, Managing Partner at Best Western Plus Buxton Lee Wood Hotel, said: "We’re delighted to be named this year’s winner of the Hotel of the Year Award.

"Our incredible staff ensure guests have the best experience when visiting and we’re thrilled that our hard work has now been rewarded and acknowledged on a national scale.”

The awards, now in their 41st year, celebrated the largest collection of independent hotels in Great Britain, and saw 14 hotels from across the country crowned as winners.

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, said: "We’re incredibly proud of all of the hotels in our collection, who continue to provide excellent services to guests despite recent uncertainty in the industry.

“All of our hotels are independently owned and managed, with their own unique stories and qualities adding to their guests’ experiences. It is important to recognise those who go above and beyond in this regard, ensuring every customer has a memorable stay.

"I'm thrilled to see Best Western Plus Buxton Lee Wood Hotel as the winner of the Hotel of the Year Award this year. Their continued hard work and outstanding customer service makes them extremely worthy recipients of the award."