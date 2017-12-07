Buxton’s Devonshire Dome awarded ‘Best Wedding Venue’ title

Buxton’s Devonshire Dome has been crowned Best Wedding Venue at a glitzy awards ceremony.

The title was awarded in the inaugural CN Academic Venue Awards, recognising a commitment to delivering a high standard of customer service in a unique and unrivalled setting.

Once the magnificent stable block of the Fifth Duke of Devonshire, the 18th century Devonshire Dome is now a campus for both the University of Derby and Buxton & Leek College.

Christine Sweetmore, University of Derby business development manager, said: “This award is a fantastic achievement for the team and is testament to their hard work.”

The new CN Academic Venue Awards have been established to celebrate the best of the best, bringing the UK’s top academic venues together with event buyers to network, share best practice, highlight progress and celebrate successes.

The Dome events team received their award at a ceremony at Queen Mary’s University, London, at the end of November, beating competition from Queen Mary’s University itself, along with those of London, Sheffield, Roehampton and Edge Hill, and the Law Society.

Christine added: “The Devonshire Dome is now recognised as one of the best wedding venues in the UK and this will help to attract further business both to the venue and to Buxton.”