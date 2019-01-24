Buxton's £7m water pipe upgrade: here's where work is taking place next

A £7 million scheme to replace Buxton's ageing water pipes is making "good progress".

Water company Severn Trent in currently renewing or replacing 36 kilometres of underground pipes in the town to help prevent leaks and bursts.

John Springett, who’s leading the project, said the overall aim was to provide a more resilient water supply for residents.

“We know how important it is that our customers have water whenever they need it, that’s why this project in Buxton is so essential for everyone living in the area," he explained.

“We’ve already completed a big part of the work and are continuing to make good progress. We’re now going to be working between Holker Road and Bennett Street replacing the water pipes until March.”

Contractor Amey is carrying out the work on behalf of Severn Trent, which is part of a commitment by the water company to invest the equivalent of £1,300 for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.

Mr Springett added: “We’d also like to say a big thank you to the local people who have been nothing but supportive as we work in their town.

“We’re looking forward to finishing the project so everyone can enjoy the benefits and have a water supply they can trust now and into the future.”