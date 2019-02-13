Buxton mum fights bar plan for Pavilion Gardens conservatory

A Buxton mum-of-two has launched a petition against plans to reduce the planting area at the Pavilion Gardens’ conservatory in order to create a bar.

Maja Kosinska, 41, believes the town should be hanging onto the ‘precious’ planted area and making the most of its heritage after the shock news that Marks and Spencer will be closing.

The full-time mum believes plans announced by the gardens’ management Parkwood Leisure that it could ‘scale back’ the planting scheme in favour of a pre-theatre bar area would be a big mistake.

She said: “I moved to Buxton four years ago and fell in love with the town, and the botanical gardens was the main thing for me. It’s stunning heritage and it can take years to grow like that.

“I’m all for improving the Pavilion Gardens but I don’t think this is something we should be reducing - especially with the high street struggling.

“I think this bar will be empty for most of the time but it will be taking up a lot of space.”

A Parkwood Leisure spokesman said: “Our proposals have changed since the initial visuals were produced - we are listening to all feedback and plans continue to be refined.

“We’re currently liaising with a number of partners including the local authority to ensure our plans are sympathetic to the history of the Pavilion Gardens and we’ll share them once they are finalised.”

To view and sign Maja’s petition, visit bit.ly/2I7WbYR.