Buxton Festival’s opera roadshow could be coming to a venue near you

Stars more used to singing in the world’s leading opera houses will soon be performing in a village hall near you.

Buxton International Festival is taking a taste of its 40th anniversary programme on the road to showcase the glitz and glamour of opera.

The roadshow will stop at community halls, arts centres and even a museum venue in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales, with a grand finale at Buxton’s Octagon.

“It’s a magical tour aimed at taking the mystery out of opera,” said festival chief executive Michael Williams.

Venues will include community halls, an arts centre and even a museum as the festival takes it music to the people — all for just a fiver.

Musicians include members of the Royal Northern College of Music and the Northern Chamber Orchestra who will present excerpts from favourites such as Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals as well as accompanying members of the BIF opera company in arias selected from the 2019 programme.

“We want to share the excitement which is building up as we get ready to celebrate our 40th anniversary, and the roadshow will feature arias from our new opera based on the life and loves of Georgiana, Fifth Duchess of Devonshire; music from Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Eugene Onegin and songs from Offenbach’s racy opera Orpheus in the Underworld, which gave us the Can-Can,” added Michael.

The programme will also include a preview of the 2019 music and book series.

Visit buxtonfestival.co.uk or call 01298 70395.