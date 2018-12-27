Buxton businesswoman nominated for Derbyshire High Sheriff role

One of Buxton’s most prominent businesswomen has been nominated to serve as High Sheriff of Derbyshire for 2021-22.

Louise Potter - former owner of the Old Hall Hotel and Midlands Businesswoman of the Year 2002 - said she felt “honoured”.

The origins of the High Sheriff office date back to Saxon times - with holders being responsible to the king for the maintenance of law and order but nowadays duties include assisting with crime prevention, the emergency services and the voluntary sector.

Louise said: “It’s a huge honour and I will put all my effort into the role - I hope it will also raise the profile of Buxton within the county.”

The businesswoman is a hotelier who has been heavily involved with promoting Buxton International Opera Festival and Buxton as a ‘university town’. For ten years she has chaired the Friends of the Buxton Festival and is now a trustee.

After beginning her career by gaining a General Catering Diploma at High Peak College she would go on years later to buy the badly dilapidated Old Hall Hotel.

After developing the much-loved hotel she sold it to the Buxton Crescent and Spa developer in 2008.

Currently she is on the Board of the High Peak Theatre Trust and is Treasurer of the Kinder Choirs Trust and a Patron of Visit Peak District and Derbyshire.

Louise has two daughters, Sally and Emma, who manage the hotel for Danubius Hotels.

She enjoys opera, art, gardening, archeology and walking.