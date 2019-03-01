Buxton business receives a boost from former Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis through #SBS initiative

A Buxton business has received a boost from a former Dragon’s Den star.

Explore Buxton - an online resource promoting local events, what’s on and things to do - is celebrating after scooping an award and receiving a social media shout-out from business and retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis through his ‘Small Business Sunday’ initiative.

Businesses enter the competition by sending a tweet to Theo on Sundays between 5pm and 7.30pm and describing their business using the hashtag #SBS.

Explore Buxton was chosen as a winner on January 6, and founder Jen Francis collected the award at the annual #SBS winners’ event in Birmingham.

Jen, who set up Explore Buxton five years ago, said: “I’m thrilled we’ve been picked as a winner as I’ve been entering the competition for four years!

“Being part of the #SBS network is fantastic, you can connect with other winners on social media. The support and encouragement from Theo though is what is so valuable.”