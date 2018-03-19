Burglars strike at two Derbyshire shops

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after burglars struck at two shops during the same night.

Convenience stores on Station Road, Hathersage, and Netherside, Bradwell, were both targeted in the early hours of Monday, March 12.

A window was smashed and a charity box stolen from the shop in Hathersage at around 2.40am.

Police believe there were two offenders involved and they were seen driving away from the scene in a blue hatchback car along Station Road towards Grindleford.

One of the men is described as being around 5ft 9in and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top, with the hood pulled up.

Cigarettes were stolen from the shop in Bradwell at around 5am the same morning and there were three offenders believed to be involved.

Officers do not yet know whether both crimes are linked.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*113055 (Hathersage) or 18*113077 (Bradwell), or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.