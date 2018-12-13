Burbage Band get £2654 gift from Co-op to replace instruments

Christmas came early for Burbage Band when they received £2654.98 towards the purchase of new instruments.

The band was selected by the Co-op as one of several local charities to benefit from their annual Community Fundraising Scheme,

The cheque was presented at the Co-op’s Chapel-en-le-Frith store.

As part of their busy Christmas programme, Burbage Band will be playing in concert at Burbage Church on December 16 at 2pm; also with Christmas

Carols to entertain the shoppers at Morrisons Buxton Store on December 21 as well as concerts further afield at Ipstones and Abbotts Bromley. for more information, click here