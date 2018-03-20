Bungling burglars who wanted cash left Buxton store with three bottles of Sunny Delight

Four burglars made off with three bottles of Sunny Delight - after they broke into a Buxton convenience store intending to steal cash.

Police said the criminals gained entry into McColl's on Scarsdale Place sometime between 2.20am and 3.30am on Friday.

They got into the shop by cutting open a metal door at the back of the premises.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The four offenders went to the cash machine but couldn't get anything out of it.

"They made off with three bottles on Sunny Delight.

"Police are investigating and witnesses or anyone with information should call officers on 101, quoting 18000120065."